Rescued Seal Released in Ocean City

After months of rehabilitation, a young harbor seal was released back on the Ocean City beach where he was rescued in March.
Marmalade came to the National Aquarium malnourished and dehydrated. The juvenile seal also suffered from pneumonia and seal pox and had cuts on his body. Aquarium Animal Rescue Team employee Emily Smith says Marmalade made an impression as he recovered.
