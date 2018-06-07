Laurel Police Corporal Rocks Out as Elvis for Final Crossing Gua - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Laurel Police Corporal Rocks Out as Elvis for Final Crossing Guard Shift

After 45 years of service between the Laurel and Delmar police departments, Cpl. John Ryall put on a sendoff fit for "The King" himself on Thursday morning as he prepares for retirement in September. 

Ryall dressed up as Elvis Presley for his final shift as a crossing guard by Laurel Middle School.

