Laurel Police Corporal Rocks Out as Elvis for Final Crossing Guard Shift

After 45 years of service between the Laurel and Delmar police departments, Cpl. John Ryall put on a sendoff fit for "The King" himself on Thursday morning as he prepares for retirement in September.
Ryall dressed up as Elvis Presley for his final shift as a crossing guard by Laurel Middle School.
