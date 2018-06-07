Scientists in Dorchester County Fight Bugs with Bugs

Scientists say it's beautiful but deceiving. The Emerald Ash Borer is a beetle smaller than a penny. Originally from northeast Asia, it was first discovered in Michigan back in 2002. Since then, it's been spreading rapidly across the U.S., killing off millions of ash trees. In Maryland, scientists say sightings of the Emerald Ash Borer began about two years ago.
Can't find what you're looking for?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices