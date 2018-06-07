Delaware Marijuana Legalization Advocates Try to Sway Lawmakers Late in Session

Supporters of marijuana legalization packed Legislative Hall in an attempt to try and sway lawmakers to pass legislation to make recreational cannabis legal in the Delaware. Among the supporters was Christina Lex of Bridgeville who said cannabis is a better option for people suffering from pain or other conditions than opioids prescribed by many doctors.
Former Philadelphia Flyers Player Riley Cote, a Delaware property owner, also stumped for legalization on Thursday.
