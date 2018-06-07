Update: Maryland State Police ID Salisbury Homicide Victim, Part 2

Maryland State Police have released the name of a man who was shot and killed Wednesday evening in Salisbury.
The victim was identified as Shawn Goslee Johnson, 29, of Fruitland, Maryland.
Police said that shortly after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, investigators responded to a home on the 600 block of Priscilla Street for a report of an apparent homicide.
Can't find what you're looking for?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices