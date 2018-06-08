Suicide Rates Rising Across Delmarva and Nation

The recent celebrity deaths of chef Anthony Bourdain and fashion designer Kate Spade have sparked a conversation about the growing suicide rate nationwide.
According to the centers for disease control, suicide rates have risen 30% since 1999. Suicides are on the rise in almost every state across the country. In 2016, nearly 45,000 people took their lives and more than half did not have a known mental health diagnosis.
