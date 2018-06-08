Oyster Industry Leaders Compromise for Oyster Futures

Oysters in Maryland could be making a comeback - thanks to industry leaders putting aside differences and finding compromise. The Oyster Futures program is a new group made up of 18 industry stakeholders, including watermen, environmentalists, scientists, and business owners. The goal is to replenish oyster numbers in the Chesapeake Bay.
Can't find what you're looking for?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices