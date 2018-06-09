Parkland Drama Teacher to be Honored at Tony Awards

Drama teacher Melody Herzfeld and her students hid for hours in her office during the Majory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting in Parkland, Florida. After the incident, the teacher led a performance shining a light on the pain the student body had experienced. Now Herzfeld is set to be honored with a Tony Award for excellence in theater education. But she says the award will be bittersweet.
