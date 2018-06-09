Delaware State Police Investigating Milford Marine Center Thefts

Delaware State Police said they're looking for two people involved with a break-in at a Milford marine center. It happened early Friday morning at Taylor Marine, located on Argos Corner Road. According to DSP, two people cut the chains to the fence and removed high-end electronics from many privately owned boats.
