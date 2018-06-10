Historic North Korea-United States Summit Only Days Away, Following G-7 Summit

A highly anticipated summit with Kim Jong-Un is happening this week. The two countries have no diplomatic relations, and have been at odds since the Korean War began 68 years ago. The island-nation of Singapore is one of the few countries that has a relationship with both the U.S. and North Korea. Ben Tracy reports.
Can't find what you're looking for?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices