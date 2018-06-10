Spence's Bazaar Turns 85 Years Old

If you're from Kent County, you may have heard or even gone to Spence's Bazaar, either to find something special, or to find a tasty bite to eat. The Dover flea and farmer's market turned eighty-five years old this past week. As WBOC's Kent County Bureau Chief Tom Lehman reports, Spence's remains a major part of the Dover community.
