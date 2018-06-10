Trade Talk Turns Sour at G7 Summit

President Trump talked tough with six leaders from the world's leading economic powers. At times, it appeared the G7 Summit was really the G6 against the United States. But the president insists that's not true; he says he just wants what's fair for America. Weijia Jiang is in Quebec City, Canada, with more details.
