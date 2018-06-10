Queen Elizabeth Celebrates Traditional Second Birthday

Back in April, Queen Elizabeth turned ninety-two years old. But following a royal tradition that goes back more than two-hundred and fifty years, the British monarch has a second birthday celebration in June, when there's a better chance of perfect weather for a parade. Roxana Saberi has more on "Her Majesty's" day in the sun.
Can't find what you're looking for?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices