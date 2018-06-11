What Roll-Back of Net Neutrality Means for You

Obama-era net neutrality rules were enacted to regulate Internet service providers. They prevented those providers, the largest being Comcast, AT&T, and Verizon, from blocking Internet content, throttling bandwidth, and enabling paid prioritization for specific websites. And as of tomorrow, the FCC is rolling net neutrality back. New rules are going to affect the way Internet providers do business, but how noticeable will these changes be to consumers? Mary Moloney reports.