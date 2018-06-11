One stroke, one spirit. Combine that idea and you get the Eastern Shore Community Rowers. Delmarvalife’s Sydney Whitfield got to spend some time with this incredible team. She’ll show us how they’re bringing together the people of Delmarva while having the time of their lives! Contact the club at ESCRowers@gmail.com or call 415-302-7386
