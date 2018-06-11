The Virginia Creek Band is about two months into the release of their first EP, and it has taken off!
In just the first two weeks alone, they sold more than eight-hundred copies of their album, and more than two-thousand people downloaded it. Now they join us in the Mid South Audio stage for a performance you’re not going to want to miss.
