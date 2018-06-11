Just as much as you don’t want anything to harm your human babies, we know you don’t want anything to harm your furry babies, either. We’re talking summer pet safety. From thunderstorms to drowning, we’ll get some expert advice on how to keep your cuties happy and healthy. Dr. Elizabeth Bruce with the Veterinary Medical Center in Easton joins us today!
