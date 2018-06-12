Operation Second Chance, Paddle Second Chance Event

We’re learning about an organization that has those warriors’ best interests at heart. One of those men who put his life on the link is Alex Pabon of Dover, Del. Alex and his wife, Silvia, join us to share their story and how Operation Second Chance has made a difference in their lives. Walk Ellenberger, the chair of Paddle Second Chance, also joins us to talk about their upcoming event on June 23.
