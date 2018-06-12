Group Rallies For Tougher Bail Restrictions on Hit and Run Drivers in Delaware

Dozens of people, including the family of a Sussex County girl killed in a crash in April, rallied on Tuesday at Legislative Hall for tougher bail restrictions and criminal penalties for hit and run drivers.
The family of 9-year-old Germani Truitt-Handy and their supporters gathered at Legislative Hall and eventually entered the statehouse seeking to meet with lawmakers over bail laws.
Can't find what you're looking for?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices