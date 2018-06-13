Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Mountaire Farms

Chase Brockstedt, a partner at Delaware law firm Baird, Mandalas and Brockstedt, held a press conference in Millsboro, Delaware Wednesday afternoon to announce a lawsuit being filed on behalf of almost 700 plaintiffs, alleging Mountaire Farms is contaminating well water around its Millsboro plant.
