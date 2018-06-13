Class Action Lawsuit Experts Discuss Their Issues With Mountaire Farms Addressed In Lawsuit

The law firm Baird, Mandalas & Brockstedt LLC officially filed their class action suit in Delaware Supreme Court on Wednesday morning.
After filing their lawsuit, attorney Chase Brockstedt hosted a news conference with his legal team, experts and clients to discuss the details. Brockstedt says this class action suit is unlike others because it provides expert reports early on. Normally expert testimonies are not given until later in the legal process.
