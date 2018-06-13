Crab Peak Season Draws Near, Only One Crab House Gets Pickers

Like the inside of his crab house, hope for Old Salty's Seafood owner, Jay Newcomb, is running close to empty.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security began releasing the 15,000 H2-B worker visas it promised through a lottery system this week. Places like Old Salty's, hoping to get their Mexican crab pickers, still haven't heard a thing.
Can't find what you're looking for?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices