Floodwater Damage in Dagsboro

The torrential rain hit so hard this past weekend, a driveway is now crumbled to pieces.
The ditch was near a driveway in Dagsboro.
Janet Ammons says the ditch was so full, the storm water had no where to go, causing their driveway to collapse.
Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control says the they are currently reviewing this issue in Sussex County.
