Dr. Suni Jani with Community Behavioral Health - Understanding Suicide

Dr. Suni Jani with Community Behavioral Health helps us understand suicide and gives us some insight on how we can help prevent someone from becoming the next victim. If you need someone to talk to, you can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. The Life Crisis Center in Salisbury has counselors available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The number to call to reach one of those counselors is 410-749-4357.