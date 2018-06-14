Firefly Music Festival Opens in Dover

The Firefly Music Festival kicked off on Thursday under sunny skies as thousands of people descended on the Woodlands in Dover, which organizers said has been given additional security measures.
Many campers picking up their festival passes also took time to transfer liquids like alcohol from glass containers to plastic ones --- a move many made after hearing that people who arrived on Wednesday had to discard glass containers.
