Domino's Paves Milford Roads for Better Pizza Delivery

Safer roads, and safer pizza. Domino's Pizza is making sure their deliveries get to their customers doors all intact. Their solution to the problem, come into communities and patch up the potholes. Milford, Delaware was one of the first towns across the country to have bumps and cracks in the road filled in.
