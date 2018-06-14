Debate Stirs Over Potential Dorchester County Solar Farm

Debate is stirring once again over whether a 300-acre plot of land just outside Hurlock town limits should stay as farmland or as a solar farm. Dorchester County's Board of Zoning Appeals recently exempted the plot of land, approving it for a potential solar farm. It's an initial step to making the solar farm a reality.

The leased solar farm could generate up to 50 megawatts of energy, helping the county and state reach its renewable energy goals.