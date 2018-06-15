It’s often refreshing to sit back for a couple of hours and get lost in a good show. If you can add some great music, a few laughs, and an award-winning story line to all of that… then it’s a bonus! You have the opportunity to do just that next weekend when the Community Players of Salisbury present The Drowsy Chaperone. The show’s director, Kel Nagel joins us; along with actor Steve Culver.