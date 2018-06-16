Watch: Former Cape May Ferry Sunk for Use as Artificial Reef

On Friday, a former Cape May-Lewes ferry was sunk to become part of Delaware’s artificial reef system. The Twin Capes joined the Del-Jersey-Land reef’s submerged fleet that includes the ex-destroyer USS Arthur W. Radford, which went down in 2011 as the longest ship reefed on the East Coast, and the Zuni/Tamaroa, a Battle of Iwo Jima survivor turned US Coast Guard cutter that plied Atlantic waters for nearly 50 years.