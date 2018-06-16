Former Trump Campaign Chair Paul Manafort's Bail Revoked After Accusations of Contacting Witnesses Before Trial

Former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort is now in jail. He arrived at federal court in Washington Friday to try and convince a judge not to 'lock him up.' But the judge revoked his bail after federal prosecutors accused him of calling and texting witnesses ahead of his upcoming trial. Manafort will now remain in jail until his trial concludes later this year.
