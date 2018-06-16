Ocean City's "Boardwalk Elvis" Passes Away

A man who delighted Ocean City crowds as "Boardwalk Elvis" has passed away. Norman Webb died Saturday after a battle with cancer. Webb roamed the boardwalk for decades dressed up as "the King." Webb would also sing Elvis songs in costume as well. A few weeks before his passing, Webb was awarded a key to Ocean City. Webb was 78 years old.
