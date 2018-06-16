Two Hurt in Talbot County Crash

According to the Maryland State Police Easton Barrack, officers were dispatched to Route 50 near Old Skipton Road around 5 p.m. Saturday for a two vehicle crash. Police say while no injuries were reported in one of the cars involved, the other had two injuries: the driver was flown to shock trauma and a passenger was transported to an area hospital.
