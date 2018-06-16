Upcoming Storm Brings Hope for Containment of Southwest Wildfires

Much-needed rain was expected today to help firefighters battle dangerous fire conditions in the Southwest. There are nearly fifty large wildfires burning in nine western states. The largest is the 416 Fire near Durango, Colorado. While evacuation orders have been lifted for some in the area, many more are being kept away. Omar Villafranca reports.
