Delaware State Police Investigating Serious Crash in Millsboro Area

Delaware State Police are investigating a serious crash involving a motorcycle. Police say shortly before noon on Saturday, a 2016 GMC Canyon pickup truck pulling a trailer with a boat on it was traveling northbound on Oak Orchard Road. As the truck approached the entrance to the Oak Orchard Diner, a 1988 Harley Davidson motorcycle behind the truck tried to pass it. The motorcycle then struck the truck and fell to the ground.
Can't find what you're looking for?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices