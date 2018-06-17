Local Senior Center Helps Educate Retirees on Changes to State Prescription Drug Coverage

Fear and confusion: those are some of the emotions felt by some Maryland retirees. Folks age sixty-five and older recently learned that in just a couple of months, they'll be losing their prescription drug coverage. As WBOC's Jennifer Marin shows us, one center in our area is doing everything it can to keep these seniors educated and hopeful.
Can't find what you're looking for?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices