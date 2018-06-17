Salisbury Fire Department Recovers Car in River

The Salisbury Fire Department spent Sunday morning recovering a partially submerged car in the Wicomico River. According to the fire department, firefighters were dispatched to the river near Market Street Inn around 11:30 a.m. Once on scene, officials found a car in the river with a person inside. The fire department described the person in the car as "combative" and required police assistance to remove the person from the car.
