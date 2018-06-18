My Backyard in Ocean Pines

For one Ocean Pines woman, her retirement plan was set several years ago, and this year, she finally made it happen. Now, Maureen Kennedy wants you to join her in “My Backyard.”It’s a neat shop in Ocean Pines that has everything you need to make your backyard an inviting one. We’ll also hear how the shop is part of a dream come true for Maureen.
