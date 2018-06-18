Shoe Drive at Parkway Church of God, Salisbury

We have yet another example of how a group of incredible people on Delmarva is coming together to meet a need. Salisbury University student Sandes Saintil stops by to tell us about a shoe drive that’s helping people in need on Delmarva. Sandes is a member of the Parkway Church of God in Salisbury. They’re collecting shoes that will be turned in for money. Sandes says those proceeds will benefit the church’s community food pantry.
