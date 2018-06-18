Some Get Outside to Enjoy Day 2 of Possible Heatwave

Monday marked day two of a possible heatwave. Some places across the peninsula reached well into the 90 degree mark.
But despite the scorching sun, many folks still were determined to get out and enjoy that hot sunshine.
It was the first day of camp at the Richard Hazel Youth Center in Salisbury, dozens of kids outside playing a game of basketball. The playground was also a crowd favorite, kids swinging and sliding on the jungle gym equipment.
Can't find what you're looking for?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices