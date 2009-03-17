Salisbury Mayoral Candidates Talk Issues

SALISBURY, Md.- Salisbury's mayoral candidates shared their vision for the city on Tuesday.

Gary Comegys held a news conference at the downtown Government Office Building. Comegys outlined his plan for his first 90 days in office, should he win. He also announced his new platform called, "One Salisbury."

"It will become my daily goal, my center of attention, my promise to the people of this city, that One Salisbury has four major components: crime and safety, infrastructure, spending and connectivity."

Meantime, on the Wicomico River, candidate Jim Ireton spoke about environmental issues.

"This plan of action contained in my Wicomico River Project will become the official policy of this administration," Ireton said. "And I will work with every governmental agency, every environmental agency, every homeowner, every business owner, and every neighborhood association to make this a reality."

Voters will choose one of these men as the new mayor on April 7.