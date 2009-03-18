Our History

Chesapeake Eye Center opened for the first patients on July 1, 1990 in Salisbury with a team of 5. Dr. Catherine Smoot-Haselnus, the practice founder, is the third generation of a family of physicians serving the lower shore since the 1920's. Commitment to patient service, quality care, and maintaining cutting edge training has lead to an outstanding reputation with extraordinary growth. In 2007, a 7,000 square foot office with state of the art technology was opened on the Atlantic General Hospital campus. Now, with 3 physicians, 2 therapeutic optometrists, and a team of 36, Chesapeake Eye serves the lower shore offering the newest diagnostic and surgical services as well as the finest quality and highest fashion eyewear.





Visit our websit to read more: http://www.cheseye.com/