Catherine Smoot-Haselnus, M.D.

Board Certified Ophthalmologist, is a graduate of Western Maryland College where she received her B.A. in Biology. She received her M.S. in Microbiology from the University of Maryland Graduate School and her Medical Degree from the University of Maryland Medical School. Dr. Smoot completed her residency in ophthalmology at Albany Medical College, Albany, N.Y. and her visiting fellowship at Moorefield's Eye Hospital, London, England. Dr. Smoot has been in private practice since 1990. In addition to caring for her individual patients, she has been an advocate for all Maryland patients in her former role as President of MedChi, The Maryland State Medical Society and as president MSEPS, the Maryland Society of Eye Physicians and Surgeons. She is a fellow of the American Academy of Ophthalmology and a delegate to the American Medical Association.