Todd Bescak, D.O.

Todd M. Bescak, D.O., a Board Certified Ophthalmologist, is a graduate of The College of Wooster, Ohio where he received his B.A. in Chemistry. He received his Medical Degree from the Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine. Dr. Bescak completed his residency at Doctors Hospital in Columbus, Ohio where he also served as Chief Resident. Dr. Bescak has been in practice since 2003. He enjoys volunteering his time and talents to the underprivileged and under served, taking part in mission work both domestic and internationally.

Dr. Bescak has a particular interest in cataract and refractive eye surgery. He also enjoys comprehensive ophthalmology and correcting vision in the operating room.

Dr. Bescak and his family moved to the Eastern Shore in 2008. Dr. Bescak has been one of the preeminent ophthalmic surgeons in the area since that time. He has held numerous leadership positions including an upcoming appointment as Director of Ophthalmology at Atlantic General Hospital. Dr. Bescak continues to be a leader among ophthalmic surgeons in the area, bringing new technologies, advanced concepts and new products to the shore. He performed the first Crystalens™AO accommodating lens surgery in Berlin.

Dr. Bescak and his wife Allison live in Ocean Pines with their three children, twins – Olivia and Madison, and son, TJ. Dr. Bescak is a long time golfer. While an undergraduate, Dr. Bescak played for the varsity basketball team at The College of Wooster. He enjoys running and plans to run his first marathon in 2011. He and Allison are active in coaching soccer and baseball in Worcester County. He sits on the board of directors for Worcester Youth and Family Counseling Services. He has fallen in love with water sports and especially enjoys spending time with his family on the beach at Assateague Island.