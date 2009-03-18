Jason Yonker, M.D.

Jason M. Yonker, M.D., a board certified ophthalmologist, is a fellowship trained Glaucoma Specialist. He received his medical degree from West Virginia University School of Medicine. Dr. Yonker completed his residency at the Kresge Eye Institute, where he served as the Chief Resident. He went on to complete a fellowship in Glaucoma and Cataract Surgery at the Kresge Eye Institute. Prior to joining our practice, Dr. Yonker was part of the Wayne State University faculty where he taught the most state of the art glaucoma and cataract surgical procedures to medical students and doctors in training. He and his wife, Dr. Preeti Yonker, decided to join our Eastern Shore community to be closer to his family who live in Ocean City. In his free time, he enjoys competing in triathlons and spending time on the water fishing.