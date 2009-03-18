Jeanne Murphy-Moore, O.D.

Dr. Murphy-Moore, a therapeutic optometrist, is a graduate of Wilkes University. She obtained her Optometric degree from the Philadephia College of Optometry. In addition to providing general optometric care for Chesapeake Eye Center patients, Dr. Murphy-Moore is well versed in contact lens technology and offers options for individuals with difficult fits. Dr. Murphy has been caring for patients in our practice since 1994. Dr. Murphy's concern for patient care extends outside the office. She is past President of Delmar Lions Club where she chaired the diabetic committee. She is currently Secretary of the Maryland State Board of Optometry, the body responsible for licensing and discipline of optometrists within the state and also serves on several committies on the Association of Regulatory Boards of Optometry.