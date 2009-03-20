Today, the cost of electricity varies based on the time of day and how much everyone is using. Your co-op pays the most during peak times and the cost each month is determined by the highest peak we incur. That's why we started our Beat the Peak program, to reduce our peaks and reduce your cost for energy. So watch for our Beat the Peak reminders. You'll see them in the local news and between programs in local breaks. They'll indicate when peak times will occur. During peak times, do your part by turning off unnecessary lights and delay using major appliances such as ovens and dryers. You can also adjust your thermostat by 3 degrees during the peak to conserve even more. Last year we saved our members over 2 million dollars by beating the peak!

You may remember hearing that it costs less to leave the lights on in a room if you were coming right back. That's a myth that simply isn't true! Always turn off lights and appliances whenever you don't need them. And remember that many of today's electronics, like computers, continue to use electricity in standby mode, so be sure to turn them off completely. The cheapest kilowatt-hour is the one you never use!

Replacing wasteful incandescent light bulbs with compact fluorescent lights, known as CFLs, is an easy way to reduce your home energy costs. So here are a few Power Points about compact fluorescent light bulbs: Lighting accounts for about 20 percent of the average home's electric bill and CFLs use up to 75 percent less energy. Using less electricity means less greenhouse gas emissions that lead to global climate change. CFLs are also a smart buy since they last up to 10 times longer. If every home in America replaced just one incandescent bulb with a CFL, it would save enough energy to light more than 3 million homes. Together we can make a BIG difference.