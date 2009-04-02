The 4th Annual Hearts and Minds Film Festival will be held this Saturday, April 4 at the Schwartz Center for the Arts in Dover, Del.

The Hearts and Minds Film Festival is an annual event where dozens of films, mostly short films from all over the country, some from around the world, and even a few locally-produced are screened. Serviam Media, Teleduction, a video production company in Wilmington, Del. and Delaware State University sponsor and host the event. This year's festival will screen 23 movies all on one day in Kent County, Delaware.

The organizers say their festival showcases "super-independent" films, films not screening at the regular movies theater or even on TV. Each focus on social issues and the human condition. From racism to religion, these films tackle tough and real subjects. Despite that, organizers say there are films all can enjoy, films for the family, one even getting the Dove Foundation approval.

In challenging times, it's the hope that these movies can engage the hearts and minds of people in our area, call them to awareness of the various issues and problems and possibly to service to do something to make a difference, even if in a small way.

In addition to the 23 main movies, which will run in hourly blocks from 10AM to 10PM, the festival will host a special screening from 3:30PM to 5PM of multimedia produced by young people, as an outlet of creativity and tool of inspiration.

It's $5 for entry and that will give you an all-day pass to see as many or as little of the 12 hours worth of material available.

For scheduling and more information, go to: http://www.heartsandmindsfilm.org/ .