2009 Jefferson Awards National Ceremony Held in D.C.

In 1972, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, U.S. Senator Robert Taft, Jr. and Sam Beard founded the American Institute for Public Service, a 501c3 public foundation, to establish a Nobel Prize for public and community service - The Jefferson Awards.

An overview of the Jefferson Awards for Public Service, which is given annually on both a national and a local level to volunteers who provide extraordinary public service.

Beverly Thompson of Salisbury has been invited to Washington, D.C. as a nominee for a national-level Jefferson Award. She was one of 16 local Jefferson Award winners honored Saturday, April 4. (Photo: Kye Parsons)

SALISBURY, Md.- The 2009 Jefferson Awards national ceremony was held Tuesday night, June 16 at Union Station in Washington, D.C. More than 400 people attended the event to honor Jefferson Award winners from across the county.

While 2009 WBOC Jefferson Award winner Beverly Thompson of Salisbury- and the station's nominee for a national award- did not take home a national award, she was recognized for her outstanding service to the Eastern Shore. WBOC's 15 other local Jefferson Award winners were also recognized at the banquet.

The national ceremony took place more than two months after WBOC's own Jefferson Awards banquet held Saturday, April 4 at the Fountains Wedding & Conference Center in Salisbury.

A special guest at that event was keynote speaker Sam Beard, who in 1972 co-founded the Jefferson Awards for Public Service, along with Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and U.S. Sen. Robert Taft Jr.

Three judges from the community selected the 82-year-old Thompson out of the worthwhile list of 16 local Jefferson Award winners.

Whether it is packing a box of food for a family in need of a meal or making sure there are flowers for the altar at her church, Thompson, has dedicated her life to volunteer work. While serving at Peninsula Regional Medical Center for 16 years in the 1970s and 1980s, Thompson earned a 1,000 hour pin for giving 1,408.75 hours of volunteer service by making beds, transporting patients and assisting the emergency room and oncology staffs. A two-time cancer survivor, it has not been easy for Thompson to have the energy to care about others but she still continues to do so. As president of the DHHC Auxiliary Board for the last two years, she regularly volunteers at fundraisers and events, which she also helps plan and organize.

After learning that she had been chosen as WBOC's 2009 Jefferson Award national nominee, Thompson expressed her appreciation and said, "I don't know what to say, I'm speechless. Volunteering is a part of me."

Thompson will travel to Washington, D.C. in June as Delmarva's representative to attend the 2009 Jefferson Awards National Celebration of Service to America. Thompson will join other nominees from around the country at the event. Five of those nominees will be selected to receive the prestigious Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Award for Outstanding Public Service Benefiting the Local Community.

The 15 other local winners recognized at Saturday's event included: Richard Faull of Lewis, Del.; Charlie Smith of Salisbury; Russell Franklin of Nanticoke, Md; Chelsea Hall of Parksley, Va.; Carole Hoffecker of Dover, Del.; Dave Duitscher of Parsonsburg, Md.; Rob Schroeder of Lewes; Gertie Bozman of Deal Island, Md.; Jean Wood of Felton, Del.; LaToshia Bailey, of Princess Anne, Md., Ken MacMullin of Ocean Pines, Md.; Jackie Wheatley of Princess Anne; William Huber of Berlin, Md.; Tammy Tarr of Federalsburg, Md., and Liz Maldve of Salisbury.

The judges who served on this year's nominating committee were Donald K. Taylor, chief technology officer of Perdue Farms and past Jefferson Award recipient; John Hollis, M.Ed, statewide director of community relations for Nemours Health and Prevention Services, and Lois Ann Burton, another past Jefferson Award recipient.

The Jefferson Awards for Public Service are a prestigious national recognition system honoring community and public service in America.

The Jefferson Awards are presented on two levels: national and local. The mission of the Jefferson Awards is to encourage and honor individuals for their achievements and contributions through public and community service.

WBOC-TV is proud to be a local partner of the Jefferson Awards. The awards are given annually to volunteers on Delmarva who provide extraordinary public service. Sponsors of this year's event were Gllis Gilkerson Inc., K & L Microwave and the Fountains Wedding & Conference Center.

Videos of all 16 of this year's Jefferson Award winners can be viewed below.