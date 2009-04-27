Your Money: Free Baby Stuff For Parents

MIAMI (CBS)- As any parent can tell you, formula, diapers, wipes and medicine can really add up when you have a new baby in the home.



But there is a way for parents to get some of these items for free.



Maggie Grayson has two little ones to clothe and feed so she's always on the lookout for new products she can try.



"It certainly is great to try things out in sample sizes instead of buying full size," said Grayson.



In her pursuit of trying before buying, Grayson discovered many companies are willing to give away samples of baby products for free as a way to build brand loyalty.



"Any company that you see online, or any of your favorite companies, go online, contact their corporate office and say 'Hey, I would really like to check out your product'," said Grayson.



Grayson said she's received free samples of diapers, baby wipes, sun tan lotion and household cleaners; items that can save families hundreds of dollars a month.



"I would say out of the hundreds of places I've called, I've gotten probably one or two 'no's' so there's no harm in asking," said Grayson.



Tony Palmer, chief marketing officer at Kimberly Clark maker of Huggies, Kleenex and other popular household products, says they gave away $15 million in free samples last year.



"Our opportunity is to bring mothers into the Huggies family and let them use those wonderful products and let them know they really work," said Palmer.



To get free sample and money saving coupons, it's as easy as signing up on the Huggies' Web site at www.huggiesbabynetwork.com.



Most pediatricians have free samples to give away including some pricey items like formula and medications.



"We're sensitive to the economics of today and there are some people who really, really struggle," said Dr. Daryl Curry.



Curry says parents should always ask for free samples because sometimes doctors are so busy keeping up with patients or parents they some times forget to mention it.



Another company that lends a helping hand is Enfamil which sends new parents a free insulated diaper bag filled with $250 in free gifts. Parents without newborns receive coupons and samples appropriate for their child's age when they register with the company by logging on www.enfamil.com.

