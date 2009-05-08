About Our Services - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

About Our Services

R & L Irrigation Services Inc. is proud to provide Seaford residents, businesses and agricultural professionals with affordable and reliable irrigation services and solutions.

  • Residential Irrigation Systems
  • Commercial Irrigation Systems
  • Agricultural Irrigation Systems
  • New Systems for Builders
  • Design & Build
  • Service & Maintenance
  • 24-Hour Emergency Repairs
  • Turn-On & Winterization

Please contact our office for a free on-site estimate or to schedule a service appointment. Our emergency repair and maintenance services are available 24-hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.


8443 Cannon Road
Seaford, Delaware 19973

Phone: (302)628-3755

Email: rlservices4747@comcast.net

Hours: Monday - Friday 8am - 4pm
*Emergency services are available
24-hours a day, 7 days a week.
